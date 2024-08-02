Bristol County Savings Names New President, Future CEO

Bristol County Savings Bank announced Patrick J. Murray, its president and CEO since 2012, now has an official replacement for when he retires in December.

The bank named current executive vice president and chief lending officer John Silva as its new president and chief banking officer during the recent annual meeting of its holding company, BCSB announced Thursday. Murray had stepped down from his president’s role in May.

Silva will also take over the CEO title when Murray retires at the end of the year, but Murray will retain chairmanship of the bank’s board for the next nine years.

“Pat has played an invaluable role in the Bank’s success over the past 38 years and his steady and thoughtful leadership has positioned the Bank as one of the strongest, well-managed financial institutions in the country,” Joseph Nauman, the bank’s lead independent director, said in a statement.

Silva joined BCSB in 2016 after 25 years at Santander Bank, where he rose to be senior vice president and New England regional director in its business banking department.

“John has done a tremendous job managing the bank’s commercial lending department during a sustained period of growth and his leadership and expertise will translate well in his expanded role as president and chief banking officer. I have worked with John for many years and I have the utmost confidence in his ability to successfully lead the Bank forward and carry on the bank’s strong commitment to its community,” Murray said in a statement.

Murray joined BCSB in 1986 as its comptroller before being named treasurer in 1993 and COO in 2004.