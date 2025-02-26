Brookline Bank Joins Big First-Time Homebuyer Programs

Brookline Bank is the latest financial institution to participate in the Massachusetts Housing Partnership’s ONE+ and ONE+ Boston first-time homebuyer programs.

“Brookline Bank can now help more first-time homebuyers with our participation in the MHP ONE+ Mortgage and MHP ONE+Boston programs,” John K. Ferguson, Brookline Bank’s mortgage banking leader, said in a statement. “Owning your first home is a goal of many but also out of reach because of the lack of affordable housing and access to capital. These two programs are for those who have been trying to buy their first homes but have not been able to because of financial barriers. We are here to help them bring their dreams to reality.”

The MHP ONE+ Mortgage program provides Massachusetts residents with a low fixed interest rate, down payments as low as three percent, and no or greatly subsidized private mortgage insurance (PMI). The program is available to low- and moderate-income, first-time homebuyers in the state’s 26 working-class Gateway Cities as well as in Framingham, Randolph and Boston.

The MHP ONE+Boston program, exclusively for residents of Boston, offers a discounted, fixed 30-year interest rate, and enhanced down payment assistance. Additionally, the MHP ONE+Boston program eliminates PMI and provides additional financial support for eligible buyers.

“The struggle for first-time homebuyers is real, especially in the current economic environment with low inventory and high prices that cause a lack of affordable housing in Massachusetts,” Brookline Bank CRA offier Jane Adler said in a statement. “Brookline Bank’s participation in the MHP ONE+ Mortgage and MHP ONE+Boston programs will help income-qualified buyers move forward with their goals of owning their own home and securing their economic future.”