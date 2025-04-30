Brookline Bank Opening New Branch in Lawrence

Brookline Bank is opening a new branch in Lawrence.

The office is located at 435 Winthrop Ave. and 10 team members will serve customers in Lawrence and neighboring communities, including Andover, North Andover and beyond.

“Opening our new office in Lawrence is a tremendous opportunity for the bank,” Brookline President and CEO Darryl Fess said in a statement. “Expanding our footprint in the Merrimack Valley will allow us to better serve existing customers in the area, and provides a new local banking option for people in the city of Lawrence, as well as the surrounding communities.”

The Lawrence office will provide a full array of products for individuals and businesses, including deposit and loan services, residential mortgages, home equity loans and credit lines, commercial and commercial real estate banking, cash management, foreign exchange services and access to investment and wealth management services.

“I’m proud to bring our presence to this City,” Brookline Bank’s retail banking executive Leslie Joannides-Burgos said in a statement. “We’ve assembled a very talented team led by Jon Broderick and Roxy Rivadeneira. They’re experienced and have the local know-how to help our customers achieve their financial well-being.”