Brookline Brownstone Sold for Residential Conversion

A longtime Brookline office building marketed for a potential residential conversion was acquired by a local developer for $6.2 million.

The 1093 Beacon St. property spans nearly 15,000 square feet. Todd Glaskin and Gregg Leppo of Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty had marketed the brownstone near the Boston city line for a potential office-to-residential conversion, receiving multiple offers.

The buyer is Matt Ramey of Boston-based Concept Properties.

“We promoted the benefits of buying within minutes of the Longwood Medical Area while at the same time marketing it as a development opportunity in one of the strongest condo markets in the country,” Glaskin said in a statement.

The sellers, Mark Blotner of Kinross Real Estate and Lloyd Rosenthal of Greenline Realty, bought the property in 2005 for $2.5 million.

The 4-story building’s footprint makes it suitable for luxury condominiums because of its natural light, flexible floor plans and high ceilings, Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty said.