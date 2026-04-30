Camber Reaps $100M in Wilmington Sale

A development partnership pocketed $100.4 million from the sale of a recently completed same-day delivery station for Amazon in Wilmington.

The 237,880 square-foot property at 800 Salem St. was completed in 2025 by a partnership of Boston-based Camber Development and Wheelock Street Capital. The buyer is an affiliate of Fidelity Investments, according to a Middlesex County deed.

“800 Salem is a market leading project that epitomizes what our team sets out to do – identify a well-located site, build a highly functional and sustainable building and lease it to a credit tenant for mission critical operations,” Camber Development Founding Partner Tucker Kelton said in a statement.

JLL represented the seller and secured acquisition financing.

First-Citizens Bank & Trust provided $57 million in construction financing for the project in 2023.