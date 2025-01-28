Cambridge Councilors Back 4-Story Zoning Citywide

Cambridge City Councilors are set to back a landmark change eliminating single-family zoning to boost housing production across the city after a preliminary vote yesterday.

In a compromise that gained support in recent weeks, the rezoning would allow 4-story residential buildings citywide, and 6-story buildings on lots that total at least 5,000 square feet. The council’s vote Monday would become final at the board’s Feb. 4 meeting, under the board’s parliamentary rules.

The housing advocacy group A Better Cambridge urged members to turn out in force to support the proposal. Councilors heard hours of public testimony Monday evening, with most speakers supporting the strategy of attacking high housing prices through new construction.

“Even though this proposal is not going to be a silver bullet, it’s a step in the right direction,” said Ned Melanson, a Cambridge-based lawyer who cited experiences representing disabled clients facing eviction.

Median sales prices in December were $2.2 million for single-family homes and $950,000 for condominiums in Cambridge, according to data compiled by The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Average market-rate apartment rents are $3,249, according to Apartments.com.

The council had considered approving a 6-story citywide residential building height during discussions throughout 2024. Support grew for the 4-story compromise plan late in the year.

At Monday’s council meeting, the main point of contention was whether to support the 4-story minimum or a competing proposal, which failed on a 5-4 vote.

The so-called “three-plus-three” proposal would allow 3-story buildings as a minimum, and an additional 3 stories for projects that include a 20 percent income-restricted component.

Backers including Councilor Patty Nolan said the proposal was designed to minimize the impacts of displacement that could be caused by redevelopment of existing moderately-priced housing.

“It still accomplishes the goal of allowing multifamily in every neighborhood. The lower [3-story] height will limit the incentives for developers to tear down naturally occurring affordable housing,” Nolan said.

But Councilor Paul Toner said projects would be unlikely to be financially feasible under the “three-plus-three” model.

“You won’t get the level of production you think you will get,” Toner said.

Councilor Catherine Zusy was the most outspoken opponent, predicting a wave of teardowns that would “create havoc” in many neighborhoods.

The potential final vote would echo Cambridge’s previous decision to allow taller 100 percent income-restricted housing developments across the city.

Approved in 2020 and updated in 2023, the overlay allows buildings heights up to 15 stories for projects that contain all income-restricted units.