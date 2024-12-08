Cambridge Weighs 4-Story Compromise on Upzoning

Backers of elimination of Cambridge’s remaining single-family zoning may have to compromise on building heights to realize their historic zoning reform.

The City Council has been debating a zoning amendment allowing 6-story buildings across the city, attempting to rein in housing costs and increase production. The measure has been criticized by residents who predict projects will alter neighborhood character, and those who predict real estate speculators will acquire properties and accelerate displacement.

While most of the discussion in the past year has centered on approval of 6-story buildings citywide, a new proposal substituting by-right approval for 4-story buildings is gaining support. The proposal was one of six submitted by the city’s Community Development Department to councilors for review in late November, although the council has yet to hold a formal discussion on the idea.

Two outspoken supporters of zoning reform said last week that the latest proposal for 4-story maximum building heights may have the most chance of adoption. The proposal would give developers a bonus to build up to 6-story buildings if they comply with Cambridge’s inclusionary zoning policy, which requires 20 percent income-restricted units for projects that are at least 10,000 square feet.

“You’ll see more 4-story buildings being built, which will make some folks happy who are concerned about six stories,” Vice Mayor Marc McGovern said. “That seems like a compromise to me.”

All of the proposals eliminate minimum lot areas per housing unit and maximum floor area ratios for residential uses, according to a presentation submitted to councilors on Nov. 21.

Councilor Sumbul Siddiqui said a proposal for maximum 4-story heights “is garnering more support as a good compromise.” The council hosted a public hearing Wednesday on the topic and is expected to take a final vote in early 2025.

Meanwhile, home price escalation continues in Cambridge, according to the latest data compiled by The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman.

For the first 10 months of 2024, the median single-family home price was $2.1 million across 86 sales, up from nearly $1.8 million across 73 sales over the same period in 2023. The median condominium sale price in 2024 is $890,000 across 475 sles, compared with $900,000 across 486 sales the same time last year.