Hot Property: 586 Manley St.

What: 586 Manley St.

Where: West Bridgewater

Owner: National Development

Built: 2023-2024

A newly completed industrial development is targeting the last-mile distribution and logistics markets south of Boston.

Newton-based National Development’s 586 Manley St. in West Bridgewater includes 210,600 square feet of logistics, warehouse and distribution space. The project includes 36-foot clear heights and 37 loading docks and is available for immediate occupancy.

JLL represents ownership in leasing, and is marketing the subdividable building for multi-tenant use starting at 48,000 square feet. The property has no restrictions on traffic or operations, making it suitable for last-mile distribution and third-party logistics users, developers said.

Cranshaw Construction was general contractor for the project, which received $28 million in construction financing from Cambridge Savings Bank.

They Said It:

“With the completion of 586 Manley St., we are excited to offer a prime logistics facility in one of Greater Boston’s most sought-after markets for industrial real estate. This building has been designed with flexibility and functionality to meet the growing demand for last-mile and regional distribution spaces.”

— Leah Harsfield, principal, National Development