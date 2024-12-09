Personnel File – No. 389

Dedham Savings

Dedham Savings announced that Vice President Chris Teachout, its business banking officer, has been appointed to the Massachusetts Bay Community College Foundation board.

Helge Capital

Boston-based multifamily real estate investor and operator Helge Capital announced that Glen Seidlitz, an experienced real estate investment professional, has joined the firm as managing director of capital markets. Prior to joining Helge Capital, Seidlitz founded Six23 LLC, which provided strategic advice in capital markets, operational structures and asset and risk management to multifamily real estate clients.

M&T Bank

M&T Bank Massachusetts regional president Grace Lee was awarded the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce’s 2024 Pinnacle Award for achievement in management in the private sector.

Needham Bank

Needham Bank said it’s hired Philip Vieira as a senior president and small business relationship manager. Most recently, he was a vice president and relationship manager for TD Bank, where he managed a portfolio exceeding $28 million and was responsible for acquiring, developing and managing commercial relationships with revenues up to $10 million.

Rockland Trust

Hanover-based Rockland Trust named Gerry Cronin as its new director of investor relations. Cronin comes to the bank after 25 years covering bank stocks in the investment management world, most recently as a senior analyst at Elizabeth Park Capital Management in Boston.

Rockland Trust also announced the hirings of Roshan Luitel for the commercial banking officer at its Peabody branch and Dave McCabe as vice president and commercial banking officer for its Worcester County banking team. Luitel joins from the former First Republic Bank, where was director and a portfolio manager for construction and commercial lending. McCabe was formerly a member of Main Street Bank’s commercial banking team, where he focused on C&I and commercial real estate loans.

The bank also recently promoted Rick Muraida to director of commercial real estate banking.

South Shore Habitat for Humanity

South Shore Habitat for Humanity announced it’s picked a new executive director: Erin McGough. McGough succeeds Beth Lyons, who is retiring after seven years with the organization and will now join the group’s board. She joins with experience helping lead the Fuller Craft Museum and the Duxbury Rural and Historical Society.