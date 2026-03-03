Cambridge Life Science Company Relocating to CityPoint

A Cambridge-based life science company will relocate to Waltham after signing a seven-year lease at BXP’s 180 CityPoint property.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. leased 43,474 square feet at the office-lab building overlooking Route 128 on Friday. The transaction raises the building’s leasing rate to 92 percent.

Founded in 2007, Akebia specializes in kidney disease treatments. The lease on its 245 First St. headquarters in Cambridge expires Sept. 11, according to an SEC filing. Akebia will relocate to Waltham in September.

The 180 CityPoint lease calls for annual base rent starting at $898,317 for 28,518 square feet of office space, and $1 million in initial annual base rent for 14,956 square feet of laboratory space.

Akebia reported net product revenues of $227.3 million in 2025.

The property also attracted a 31,518 square-foot lease from Cogent Biosciences in September.

Greater Boston’s life science market ended 2025 with a vacancy rate of 34.1 percent, according to a report issued this week by Colliers. The vacancy rate within the 5 million square-foot Route 128/Massachusetts Turnpike submarket was 36.6 percent.