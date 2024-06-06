Cambridge Savings Bank Hires USAA Payments Exec

Four months after naming a new president and CEO, Cambridge Savings Bank has a new head of consumer and small business banking.

The $6.8 billion-asset mutual bank announced this week it had hired Angela Conti to the post, which will oversee deposits and lending in both its consumer and small business division and an overall push for “strategic growth” in both sectors. The bank expects her to play a role in “creating and implementing new product strategies and ensuring that offerings such as checking and savings accounts, loans, and credit products.”

“In order to continue to deliver the best experiences for our customers, we need to have the right people on our team to anticipate their needs, identify innovative solutions, and exceed their expectations,” bank President and CEO Ryan Bailey said in a statement. “There is no question that Angela is the perfect fit for this role. Her track record of success speaks for itself and her devotion to improving the lives of our customers is inspirational. As we look ahead to the future of CSB, Angela will be instrumental in shaping our long-term vision, elevating customer satisfaction and promoting our growth.”

Conti comes to the bank from USAA Federal Savings Bank, where she oversaw deposits and retail payments. Prior to USAA, the 24-year industry veteran held a similar post at TD Bank plus leadership roles at JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America, according to her LinkedIn page. Conti is also a faculty leader at the Consumer Bankers Association Executive Banking School.

“I am honored to join Cambridge Savings Bank, with its longstanding commitment to customer service excellence and community giving,” Conti said in a statement. “I am excited to build on CSB’s strong foundation and develop exceptional banking solutions to help consumers and small businesses in our community thrive and grow.”