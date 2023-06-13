Cambridge Trust CFO Resigns

Cambridge Trust’s chief financial officer has resigned, according to a regulatory filing by the bank’s parent company, in order to “pursue other career opportunities.”

Michael Carotenuto had been with the bank since 2016 and will stay in his post through July 7 to assist with any transition, the Cambridge Bancorp 8-K filing said. Joseph Sapienza, Cambridge Trust’s controller, will step into Carotenuto’s role as interim CFO.

“Michael accomplished much in his tenure with the Company and the Bank, including listing on the NASDAQ stock market and the completion of three mergers while providing thoughtful oversight through the past seven years as the Company grew and expanded its markets of operation” Cambridge Trust Chairman, President and CEO Denis K. Sheahan said in a statement. “I would like to thank him personally, and on behalf of the Board of Directors, for his tireless effort, capability and significant contributions to Cambridge Bancorp, and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

In an analyst note, Piper Sandler’s Mark Fitzgibbon and Gregory Zingone wrote that although Carotenuto was “a strong CFO, we take comfort in the fact that his resignation was not the result of any disagreements with the company.”

“I thank both Denis and the Board of Directors for the opportunity and support they have provided over the past seven years,” Carotenuto said in a statement provided by the bank. “I’ve greatly enjoyed and appreciated working with colleagues across the organization as the entire team has accomplished so much. I look forward to watching the Company’s and the Bank’s continued success.”