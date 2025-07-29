CBRE Names New Greater Boston Market Lead

CBRE has promoted a local executive as the new leader of its Massachusetts region and four other New England states.

Mike Brucato joined CBRE as a vice president in 2015 and most recently was a senior managing director for the Boston area’s occupier and accounts business.

Prior to joining CBRE, the Boston University graduate worked at the former brokerage DTZ in Boston.

“Mike has played a pivotal role in guiding our Boston brokerage teams and expanding our multi-market business. His ability to oversee and coordinate some of CBRE’s most significant and intricate accounts is a testament to his leadership,” Pete Schippits, president of advisory services for the East region, said in a statement.

In his new role as executive managing director and market leader for Greater Boston, Brucato oversees CBRE’s advisory business through Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and Rhode Island.

CBRE is the world’s largest commercial brokerage, ranking first in both investment sales volume and lease transaction value.