Celtics’ Derrick White Joins Berkshire Bank as Brand Ambassador

Berkshire Bank has added an Olympic gold medalist and NBA champion to its team: Boston Celtics guard Derrick White joined the bank as a brand ambassador.

“I am thrilled to join Berkshire Bank as a spokesperson and ambassador for Berkshire One,” White said, said in a statement. “This opportunity allows me to align with a company that shares my values and commitment to helping its communities and clients thrive. I look forward to working with Berkshire Bank to make a positive impact and help individuals and businesses achieve their goals.”

Berkshire has leveraged sports when marketing to potential customers. The bank has partnered in the past with New England Sports Network and its coverage of the Boston Bruins as well as having campaigns with Bruins legend Ray Bourque.

“We are incredibly proud to welcome Derrick White to the Berkshire Bank team,” Sumant Pustake, chief strategy and marketing officer, said in a statement. “His values of dedication, integrity and community service align perfectly with our mission to provide outstanding financial services and support to the communities we serve. Together, we look forward to inspiring positive change and fostering financial well-being.”

Boston-based Berkshire Bank has $11.6 billion in assets and 83 branches throughout New England.

The bank was also recently honored by The American Bankers Association Foundation with its Community Commitment Award, which recognizes banks for “extraordinary” corporate social responsibility activities – in this case for for Berkshire’s economic inclusion work.

The award recognized Berkshire’s Community Comeback program for providing $5 billion in lending, investment and technical assistance, an increase of approximately 70 percent over three years.