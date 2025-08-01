Chase Plans 10 More Mass. Branches in 2025

Chase is continuing its growth across Massachusetts with a goal of opening 25 branches here in 2025, including in new communities such as Boston’s Seaport, Brighton, Hyannis, Stoughton and Malden.

A spokesperson for Chase added that the bank plans to open 10 more branches in Massachusetts before the end of the year, part of a push that started in 2018 and, the bank said, has swelled its local ranks by 250 bankers, advisors, business relationship managers and branch managers so far.

“Every day, nearly one million customers visit our branches to manage their finances or get advice on how to save, spend and grow their money,” Jennifer Roberts, CEO of Chase Consumer Banking, said in a statement. “We are very proud of the role we play to serve these customers while providing opportunities for long-term economic growth through construction, community investments and local hiring.”

With 79 branches statewide, an announcement from Chase said it remains on track to open more than 50 new branches by 2027. The bank said it aims to open 500 new branches by 2027, with the aim of reaching 75 percent of the national population within an accessible drive to one of its locations.

Additionally, the bank opened two branches of its J.P. Morgan wealth management arm in Cambridge and Wellesley. The bank plans to have 31 of these offices open by the end of next year.

Massachusetts is also home to one of 19 Chase “community center” branches in the United States. The Mattapan branch opened in 2021 and is billed as helping expand residents of the majority-minority neighborhood access banking, tools and financial advice in a broader way than a traditional branch.

Chase said its Mattapan branch has hosted more than 500 free financial health workshops on budgeting and savings, homebuying, building credit and launching a business, plus sessions for its Coaching for Impact small business coaching program.

As part of the branch expansion, Chase said it committed $31 million to philanthropic initiatives in the region.