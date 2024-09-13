Citizens Adds MGM Music Hall to Roll of Sponsored Venues

Citizens Bank has become the official bank of MGM Music Hall in Boston. The live entertainment venue is located in the same block as the Boston Red Sox’s Fenway Park and is owned by Fenway Sports Group.

“The addition of MGM Music Hall at Fenway to the Citizens Live portfolio and our support for CollegeFest are a natural extension of our commitment to some of the city’s most beloved performing arts centers,” said Lisa Murray, President, Citizens Massachusetts. “We value the unique opportunity to help strengthen and sustain live music and performances and contribute to Boston’s position as a cultural hub and go-to entertainment destination.”

In addition to seeing its branding added to the entertainment venue, through Citizens Live – the bank’s music and entertainment program in partnership with Crossroads Presents – Citizens’ debit and credit card customers have access to special benefits at concerts, including presale and early entry perks

The bank’s six sponsored venues also include the Brighton Music Hall, Allston’s Paradise Rock Club, Fenway’s Citizens House of Blues and downtown Boston’s Citizens Opera House and Orpheum Theatre. While several local banks and credit unions, such as Leader Bank, sponsor individual venues around the state, Citizens is by far the most prolific. Executives say the diversity of venues exposes a range of different demographics to the bank’s brand.

“We’re excited to expand our partnership with Citizens as they continue their live music journey at the iconic MGM Music Hall at Fenway,” said Don Law, President of Crossroads Presents and Fenway Music Company. “This incredible venue is the heartbeat of Boston’s live music scene, and our partnership will elevate Citizens’ connection with fans to the next level, bringing them closer to their favorite artists and making every moment at the venue even more unforgettable.”