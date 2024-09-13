Healey Signs Off on 225 New Boston Liquor Licenses

Gov. Maura Healey signed legislation Wednesday giving Boston 225 more alcohol licenses, the majority of which are expected to boost economic development in 13 targeted ZIP codes.

Sit-down restaurants in Roxbury, Dorchester, Mattapan, East Boston, Roslindale, West Roxbury, Hyde Park, Charlestown, Jamaica Plain and the South End now stand to benefit from the restricted licenses. The steep price tag for existing licenses, which can cost around $600,000, has been a major obstacle for businesses looking to turn a profit, including in underserved neighborhoods.

“Neighborhood restaurants play such an essential role in our communities and our economy,” Healey said in a statement. “This bill will lower barriers for Boston restaurants to provide the services that their customers are looking for and help them succeed, while also supporting local nonprofits, theaters and outdoor spaces. I’m grateful for the leadership of Mayor Michelle Wu, the Boston City Council, the Boston legislative delegation, the Legislature and restaurant owners who advocated for this change that will have long-lasting positive impacts.”

In a win for her administration, Healey on Thursday afternoon will hold a signing ceremony for legislation renaming the Massachusetts Rehabilitation Commission to “MassAbility.” Healey proposed the agency rebranding in November, saying the change would remove stigma for the disability community and boost employment opportunities.

“The name ‘MassAbility’ captures all the untapped potential that’s unlocked by the agency’s employment and independent living services,” Health and Human Services Secretary Kate Walsh said at the time. “MassAbility conveys the message that employees with disabilities have unique lived experience, perspectives, skill sets, mindsets and representation.”