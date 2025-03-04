Citizens Bank Names New Head of Consumer Banking

Citizens Bank has named Matt Boss its new head of consumer banking. Boss will begin in the position on May 5.

Boss was most recently executive vice president and head of U.S. consumer banking at TD Bank, where he was responsible for its more than 1,100 branches, contact centers, digital, retail operations, U.S. wealth, and TD auto finance, and all consumer product teams, including deposit products, credit cards and unsecured lending and residential lending. Previously, he was responsible for consumer products at TD.

In his new role, Citizens said, Boss will oversee retail banking and distribution, deposits, consumer lending, mortgage, business banking and omnichannel customer engagement, including the bank’s contact center.

Boss will report to Brendan Coughlin, who will become vice chair of consumer banking, private banking and wealth.

“Matt is a future-focused leader with a demonstrated track record of driving strong results in the face of a rapidly evolving competitive landscape,” Coughlin said in a statement. “As we build off of the business’s transformed foundation since our IPO, his experience and customer centricity make him the right leader to take the Consumer business to the next level.”

These changes come as Citizens Bank ended 2024 on a high note reporting $1.5 billion in net income for the year. Year-over-year, net income increased from $189 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 to $401 million in 2024.