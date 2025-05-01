Citizens Loses CFO to State Street

Rhode Island-based bank Citizens is losing its chief financial officer to another New England institution: the investment bank State Street.

The Boston-based firm announced it’s hired John F. Woods Wednesday.

Woods succeeds Mark Keating, who was filling the CFO role on an interim basis.

At Citizens, Woods was vice chair as well as CFO, responsible for investor relations, strategy and a number of other groups like its financial planning group.

Prior to joining Citizens in 2017, Woods was CFO of Mitsubishi’s Americas holding corporation and CFO of JPMorgan Chase’s home lending division.

“John brings considerable expertise to State Street across a range of global and highly regulated businesses,” State Street CE Ron O’Hanley said in a statement. “His nearly four decades of financial experience including strategic enterprise transformation, financial oversight and risk management programs will further strengthen our organization as we deliver on our long-term vision for shareholders.”