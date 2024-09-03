Clinton Savings Bank President and CEO to Retire

Clinton Savings Bank President and CEO Robert J. Paulhus, Jr. will retire in March of 2025.

Having been in banking for his entire 42-year career, Paulhus led the commercial team at CSB for nine years, rising to the rank of executive vice president in 2008 and ultimately attaining the position of president and CEO later that year.

“We are extremely grateful for Bob’s longtime commitment to the Bank and our communities. While we’ll miss him being in an active role with the Bank, his mentorship will help the next generation of bankers build on his exceptional legacy of leadership and service. I will also personally miss Bob’s constant guidance and undisputable wisdom. We wish for Bob and his wife a healthy and happy new chapter in life,” said William E. O’Neil, Jr., chairman of the board.

Paulhus will replaced by Mary T. Dean who is currently the bank’s executive vice president and chief information officer. Dean was first hired by Clinton Savings Bank in 2009 and was promoted to executive vice president and chief information officer in 2016.

Clinton Savings Bank is one of the oldest mutual community banks in Massachusetts with more than $735 million in assets.CSB has seven branches and has been in operation since 1851.