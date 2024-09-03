Personnel File – No. 378

BlueHub Loan Fund

Boston nonprofit lender BlueHub Capital announced its hiring of Elizabeth Glynn as its new senior vice president of climate lending for BlueHub Loan Fund. Glynn was previously managing director of offtake at BlueWave, a renewable energy company that develops and owns solar and battery storage projects.

Bristol County Savings Bank

Bristol County Savings Bank has promoted Kaitlyn Silva to assistant vice president and manager of its East Freetown branch.

Country Bank

Jodie Gerulaitis, vice president of community relations at Ware-based Country Bank, has been honored with a “community hero” award by the Worcester Red Sox for her “passionate advocacy for educators and local non-profit leaders through Country Bank’s partnership with the WooSox Foundation Programs,” the bank said in an announcement.”

Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank has promoted former Cambridge Trust executive Ryan Hanna to chief investment officer and director of equities at Cambridge Trust Wealth Management, the post-merger combination of Eastern Bank’s and Cambridge Trust’s wealth management businesses.

Hanscom Federal Credit Union

Teresa S. Conrad has been elected chair of the Hanscom Federal Credit Union board of directors.The retired U.S. Air Force civilian program manager has been on the credit union’s board since 1999.

TD Bank

TD Bank has hired Tim Blake as its Greater Boston and Rhode Island retail market president. Blake was most recently senior vice president and preferred banking executive at Bank of America, a national position.

William Pitt – Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty

Connecticut residential brokerage William Pitt – Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty, which has two offices in Berkshire County, promoted Ashley Breunich to chief marketing officer.

Workers Credit Union

Leominster-based Workers Credit Union has hired Ellie Fordyce as its new chief people officer. Fordyce most recently held the same role at Westerra Credit Union in Denver, Colorado. Workers Credit Union recently named former Westerra president and CEO Jay Champion as its own new president and CEO.