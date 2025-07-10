Commercial-to-Residential Project Proposed in Orient Heights

A developer of several East Boston projects is proposing reuse and expansion of an Orient Heights commercial property as a 28-unit apartment complex.

The proposal by Joseph Ricupero retains the two buildings at 1214-1222 Bennington St. near the MBTA’s Suffolk Downs station, creating a 4-story, 30,602 square-foot apartment building with new ground floor commercial space.

Estimated at $8.2 million, including $7.2 million in construction costs, the project would retain the site’s existing 18 parking spaces, according to an application submitted to the Boston Planning Department.

Ricupero has owned the 0.28-acre property since 1990, according to real estate records.

Community benefits include on-site income-restricted units, a bike share contribution to the Boston Transportation Department and other benefits to be determined during the small project review, according to a cover letter submitted by attorney Richard Lynds of East Boston.

The project complies with the Saratoga Street Economic Development Area zoning district regulations, the application states.