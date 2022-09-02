Community Good Works

BankGloucester

BankGloucester will award a total of $30,000 to 19 organizations. Community votes will determine how the funds are allocated.

BayCoast Bank

Swansea-based BayCoast Bank members proudly awarded Faith Melo, a rising senior at Bishop Stang High School, with the new BayCoast Bank Scholarship.

Cornerstone Bank

Worcester-based Cornerstone Bank has pledged $20,000 to the Quinsigamond Community College Foundation to continue and enhance its higher education offerings to Southbridge and surrounding communities.

RTN Federal Credit Union

Waltham-based RTN Federal Credit Union announced the 2022 recipients of its James A. Burley, Jr. Scholarship Awards totaling in $10,000.

Santander

Boston-based Santander USA announced a $2.5 million, three-year donation to local community service nonprofit City Year.



United Civil

Danvers-based engineering firm United Civil helped give Elizabeth “Libby” Shepard, 8, her wish for a Swiss Family Robinson-style treehouse. Libby, who has acute lymphoblastic leukemia, dubbed the Caribbean-themed retreat “Libby’s Spectacular Treehouse.”