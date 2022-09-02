Community Good Works

By James Sanna | Banker & Tradesman Staff | Sep 2, 2022 | Reprints | Print

Danvers-based United Civil helped give Elizabeth "Libby" Shepard, 8, her wish for a Swiss Family Robinson style treehouse. Libby, who has acute lymphoblastic leukemia, dubbed the Caribbean-themed retreat "Libby's Spectacular Treehouse." Photo courtesy of United Civil

BankGloucester 

BankGloucester will award a total of $30,000 to 19 organizations. Community votes will determine how the funds are allocated. 

BayCoast Bank 

Swansea-based BayCoast Bank members proudly awarded Faith Melo, a rising senior at Bishop Stang High School, with the new BayCoast Bank Scholarship. 

Cornerstone Bank 

Worcester-based Cornerstone Bank has pledged $20,000 to the Quinsigamond Community College Foundation to continue and enhance its higher education offerings to Southbridge and surrounding communities. 

RTN Federal Credit Union 

Waltham-based RTN Federal Credit Union announced the 2022 recipients of its James A. Burley, Jr. Scholarship Awards totaling in $10,000. 

Santander

Boston-based Santander USA announced a $2.5 million, three-year donation to local community service nonprofit City Year.

United Civil 

Danvers-based engineering firm United Civil helped give Elizabeth “Libby” Shepard, 8, her wish for a Swiss Family Robinson-style treehouse. Libby, who has acute lymphoblastic leukemia, dubbed the Caribbean-themed retreat “Libby’s Spectacular Treehouse.” 

Community Good Works

