Community Good Works

Clinton Savings Bank

Clinton Savings Bank announced it had donated $10,000 to the West Boylston Middle/High School to support the construction of a new school board

Curtis Construction Co.

Brockton-based housing nonprofit NeighborWorks Housing Solutions announced Curtis Construction Co. was the returning lead sponsor for its annual Mulligan Tournament golf fundraiser on June 9.

Groom Construction Co.

Boston-based Groom Construction Co. announced it had awarded scholarships to three local high schoolers. The combined dollar amount of the scholarships was not immediately available.

Leominster Credit Union

Leominster Credit Union announced its employees collected an unspecified number of customer book donations raised an unspecified amount of funds during Jeans Day events to purchase books for a range of local groups: MOC childcare and Head Start center, Sunrise Assisted Living, Fitchburg Public Schools, Boys & Girls Club of Fitchburg/ Leominster, Johnny Appleseed School, Clinton Preschool, Elementary and District Resource Center, Wachusett Regional High School Preschool and the Francis Drake School.

Metro Credit Union

Chelsea-based Metro Credit Union said it had awarded 19 local students $1,000 scholarships each that can be used towards higher education tuition and education expenses.

Monson Savings Bank

Monson Savings Bank announced it had awarded $28,000 in scholarships to local high school graduates

North Brookfield Savings Bank

North Brookfield Savings Bank announced it had awarded $10,000 in scholarships so far this year.