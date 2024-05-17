Community Good Works

BankFive

Fall River-based BankFive gave four-year college scholarships to two local high school seniors: Swansea resident Lylah Thibeault and Westport resident Luke Coelho.

Brookline Bank

Three Brookline Bank staffers volunteered to serve as mentors at an upcoming Risk Management Association New England Chapter Women’s Affinity Group mentoring and networking event. In the style of speed networking, Senior Vice President and CRA officer Jane Adler, Senior Vice President and director of corporate credit policy Maureen McCarthy and Vice President and senior credit officer Monica Paez will mentor and coach other women from across the financial sector, and share experiences from their careers on how to achieve success.

Cambridge Savings Bank

Cambridge Savings Bank gave $25,000 to Waltham’s Chesterbrook Community Foundation. The gift will support the renovation of the Chesterbrook Community Center, assisting over 300 families via mentoring, academic support, and enrichment in structured afterschool and evening programs.

City Realty Group

City Realty Group’s nonprofit arm City Kids raised a record $200,000 at its annual gala. The nonprofit funds technology donations, camps and financial literacy classes for Boston schoolchildren.

Cummings

The Cummings Foundation, the philanthropic arm of suburban Boston CRE giant Cummings Properties funded by the company’s profits, gave $2 million to Regis College in Weston. The gift will endow a dean of nursing position at the school named in honor of former state Rep. Carol Donovan and fund a future healthcare clinic in Woburn as part of efforts to fix the state’s nurse shortage.

Newburyport Bank

Newburyport Bank gave $5,000 to the Newburyport Education Foundation through the bank’s own foundation. The money will support STEM programming at local schools.

The bank’s foundation also gave $5,000 to the Portsmouth Historical Society to support its community programs and $2,500 to the Strawbery Banke Museum, both serving Portsmouth, New Hampshire .

North Shore Bank

North Shore Bank, based in Peabody,gave $15,000 to Essex County Habitat for Humanity to supporting affordable housing initiatives.

The bank also gave $1,200 to Girls Inc. of Boston and Lynn, raised through its Jeans Day program.

Pentucket Bank

Pentucket Bank and the Haverhill Exchange Club jointly gave $20,000 in scholarships to local high school students graduating this spring.

Rockland Trust Co.

Hanover-based Rockland Trust Co. gave $30,000 to to School on Wheels of Massachusetts to support a program that offers tutoring, bridge mentoring and grade-level, customized backpacks to vulnerable and homeless students in Boston, Brockton, Fall River and elsewhere.

TD Bank

TD Bank, through its foundation, awarded grants totaling $575,000 to three Massachusetts housing nonprofits: International Institute of New England ($250,000), FamilyAid Boston ($175,000) and the Massachusetts Housing and Shelter Alliance ($150,000).