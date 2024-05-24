Community Good Works

­­Bridgewater Credit Union

Bridgewater Credit Union, a division of Merrimack Valley Credit Union, donated $7,500 to the Plymouth Public Library Foundation to support the foundation’s public events through the end of 2024.

Freedom Credit Union

Springfield-based Freedom Credit Union raised $2,925 during its “Month of Giving” campaigns during the first three months of 2024. Funds were split between four organizations:

January: Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless

February: Foundation for TJO Animals and Franklin County Regional Dog Shelter

March: Griffin’s Friends

Naveo Credit Union

Somerville-based ­­Naveo Credit Union said it collected “nearly 100” books for children as part of an annual statewide book drive organized by the Cooperative Credit Union Association to benefit the Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless. The coalition then distributes the books to children who benefit from their A Bed for Every Child program, which provides a bed, mattress and warm bedding items for children within our community who do not have a proper place to sleep at night.