Community Good Works

CambridgeSeven

Architecture firm CambridgeSeven awarded its seventh annual STEAM scholarship to Kidus Kebede, a graduating senior at the Cambridge Rindge and Latin public high school. Kebede was selected for the scholarship due to his lifelong passion for creating and designing spaces that intersect the many disciplines of science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

Cornerstone Bank

Cornerstone Bank, based in Worcester, gave $15,000 to UMass Memorial Health Care for its nutrition-focused “Food is Medicine” program. The goal of the program is to provide higher-risk patients with easier access to healthy food options that align with the diet recommendations provided by their physicians.

Cummings

The Cummings Foundation, the charitable arm of suburban Boston property giant Cummings, gave Boston College Law School’s Public Interest Foundation a $225,000 gift and Opportunity Communities a $150,000 gift as part of its annual $30 million grant program, which is slated to make gifts to 150 organizations. The Opportunity Communities grant will help fund the nonprofit’s Fellowship for Equitable Affordable Housing Development initiative, a two-year paid fellowship designed to bring more diverse young people into the field of affordable housing development.

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union, in Lowell, gave $1,500 to the Sophie’s Hope Foundation after it won the lender’s quarterly Give-A-Click donation, where area residents vote on each quarter’s donation recipient.

Pentucket Bank

Haverhill-based Pentucket Bank gave $2,500 to help sponsor sponsor of the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce’s 2024 National Small Business Week awards ceremony, held recognize outstanding small businesses in the community.

Rockland Trust Co.

Hanover’s Rockland Trust Co. announced a $50,000 gift to Nativity School of Worcester, a tuition-free Jesuit school primarily serving low-income students of color in fifth through eighth grade in Worcester. The money will help fund the school’s soon-to-open girls’ division. The school came under fire from Worcester’s Roman Catholic bishop in 2022, who decreed it could no longer call itself a Catholic school or receive diocesan because it flew Pride and Black Lives Matter flags on its campus.

Rollstone Bank



Fitchburg’s Rollstone Bank gave $10,000 to Ginny’s Helping Hand in Leominster. Funds will go towards enhancing the nonprofit’s ability to meet the increasing needs of the community with food, clothing and other daily basics for people in need.