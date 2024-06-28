Community Good Works

Alltrust Credit Union

Fairhaven’s Alltrust Credit Union awarded scholarships of unspecified size to four local graduating high school seniors.

Citizens

Rhode Island-based bank Citizens awarded $50,000 in unrestricted funds to the Boston Music Project, which will fund the expansion of an apprenticeship program aimed at helping underrepresented and economically disadvantaged youth access careers in the music industry. The grant was part of a larger set of awards for organizations across Citizens’ footprint totaling $350,000.

City Realty Group

City Realty Group, through its City Kids foundation, educated Brighton High School students on how to make informed choices in today’s housing market during a financial education-focused “Reality Fair” organized by the Massachusetts Treasurer’s Office and the Massachusetts Division of Banks.

Cummings Properties

Cummings Properties’ philanthropic arm gave $30 million to 150 local nonprofits in an annual ceremony on June 13, this time attended by Gov. Maura Healey. This year’s grant-winning organizations represent a wide variety of causes, including immigrant and refugee services, education, housing and food insecurity, workforce development, social justice and mental health services.

Groom Construction

Boston general contractor Groom Construction announced the awarding of three scholarships of unspecified size to local high school students pursuing careers in construction and construction related fields.

KeyBank

KeyBank announced a $20,000 gift to the Springfield Boys & Girls Club to support a summer learning program at the club called “Brain Gain.”

Merrimack Valley Credit Union

Merrimack Valley Credit Union raised $40,000 to support its financial education programs at its annual golf tournament at the Atkinson Resort & Country Club in Atkinson, New Hampshire.

Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley

The Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley gave scholarships to 13 local students that totaled $11,300.

Webster Five

Auburn-based Webster Five bank announced $62,670 in grants this quarter. Of the 17 grant recipients, 15 were Worcester County groups and all work in areas of improving access to education, culture and the arts, social services, charitable activities and community development.