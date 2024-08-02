Community Good Works

Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod

The Hyannis-based Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod announced $148,750 worth of grants to eight local nonprofits.

Boston Public Market

Boston Public Market, located in the city’s Haymarket area, awarded three rent-free slots to local woman-owned businesses: The Tiny Farmhouse stationary and home goods company, AIRI Jewelry and Gallery and Bluebird Bouquets.

Bristol County Savings Bank

Taunton’s Bristol County Savings Bank announced it had made $531,957 worth of grants through its foundation to 58 nonprofits active in its footprint.

City Realty Group

Boston-based City Realty Group, through its City Kids foundation, donated $10,000 to the Oak Square YMCA in Brighton to support its summer youth programs.

Hanover Crossing

Hanover Crossing, a major retail development in Hanover, entered into a partnership with Cardinal Cushing Centers and has hired two people in the centers’ South Shore Industries Day Program to create and maintain planter arrangements near the Showcase Cinema De Lux and Macy’s entrances this summer and into the fall. The Cardinal Cushing Centers are education and support facilities for children and adults with developmental and intellectual challenges operated by the Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi.

Massachusetts Convention Center Authority

The Boston-based Massachusetts Convention Center Authority distributed $135,000 in grants to 27 local nonprofits and $7,500 in scholarships to local students in Massachusetts-based culinary and hospitality programs.

Metro Credit Union

Chelsea-based Metro Credit Union announced $52,500 in grants to six local nonprofits through its foundation. The grants will power efforts to create opportunities for diverse entrepreneurs, increase family financial literacy and provide emergency food assistance, among others.

MountainOne Bank

North Adams-based MountainOne Bank announced it made $150,000 in grants to nonprofits in the Berkshires and on the South Shore during the second quarter of 2024. The six beneficiaries range from the Berkshire Innovation Center educational and career-training nonprofit to Brockton’s Old Colony Elder Services.

Rollstone Bank

Rollstone Bank & Trust, based in Fitchburg, pledged $15,000 through its foundation to the Montachusett Veterans Outreach Center in Gardner, a nonprofit organization that supports military veterans and their families.

The Village Bank

Newton’s The Village Bank announced 18 scholarships for graduating area high school students, worth a total of $52,000.