Community Good Works

IC Credit Union

Fitchburg’s IC Credit Union announced it has awarded 10 scholarships to local high school seniors: a $2,000 scholarship in partnership with the North Central Massachusetts Chamber of Commerce, five $1,500 scholarships, an additional $1,500 scholarship for an IC team member through the credit union’s internal program and three $1,000 scholarships were granted to graduating Fitchburg High School seniors.

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union

Lowell’s Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union gave $1,500 the Friends of the Pollard Memorial Library via its most recent “Give-a-Click” donation program, where community members get to vote on a nonprofit to receive a donation each quarter. The Friends provide financial support for Lowell’s public library system to fund programs and services the system couldn’t otherwise pay for.

Metro Credit Union

Chelsea-based Metro Credit Union awarded $19,000 in scholarships to 19 local graduating high school seniors to help fund their further education.

Monson Savings Bank

Monson Savings Bank gave $7,000 to the Spirit of Springfield City of Bright Nights Ball. The ball is a formal, black-tie gala event to raise money for Spirit of Springfield, a nonprofit that produces civic pride events like Springfield’s annual July 4th festivities, a downtown balloon parade in the style of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and a downtown holiday lights show.

The bank also announced a $2,000 gift to the East Longmeadow Veteran’s Memorial Committee, which is collecting $520,000 to build a memorial to the town’s veterans at the local senior center.

The bank also donated $1,000 to sponsor the Miracle League of Western Massachusetts for its upcoming season for the second year in a row. The Miracle League Massachusetts is a baseball league for children ages 4-19 with physical and/or cognitive disabilities.

Shawmut Design and Construction

Workers at Boston-based Shawmut Design and Construction raised $65,000 for cancer research as a team riding in the Pan-Mass Challenge long-distance charity bicycle ride. Team Shawmut included CEO Les Hiscoe, project executive Seth Porter, senior project manager J.R. Roberts and several friends and family members of Shawmut employees.