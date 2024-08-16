Community Good Works

Members of Team Shawmut pose for a photo. Left to right: Shawmut CEO Les Hiscoe; friends of Shawmut employees Jim Bishop, Leonard Ciriello and James Borthwick; Hiscoe's son Jack Hiscoe; Shawmut project executive Seth Porter; and Shawmut senior project manager J.R. Roberts. Photo courtesy of Shawmut Design and Construction

IC Credit Union

Fitchburg’s IC Credit Union announced it has awarded 10 scholarships to local high school seniors: a $2,000 scholarship in partnership with the North Central Massachusetts Chamber of Commerce, five $1,500 scholarships, an additional $1,500 scholarship for an IC team member through the credit union’s internal program and three $1,000 scholarships were granted to graduating Fitchburg High School seniors.

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union

Lowell’s Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union gave $1,500 the Friends of the Pollard Memorial Library via its most recent “Give-a-Click” donation program, where community members get to vote on a nonprofit to receive a donation each quarter. The Friends provide financial support for Lowell’s public library system to fund programs and services the system couldn’t otherwise pay for.

Metro Credit Union

Chelsea-based Metro Credit Union awarded $19,000 in scholarships to 19 local graduating high school seniors to help fund their further education.

Monson Savings Bank

Monson Savings Bank gave $7,000 to the Spirit of Springfield City of Bright Nights Ball. The ball is a formal, black-tie gala event to raise money for Spirit of Springfield, a nonprofit that produces civic pride events like Springfield’s annual July 4th festivities, a downtown balloon parade in the style of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and a downtown holiday lights show.

The bank also announced a $2,000 gift to the East Longmeadow Veteran’s Memorial Committee, which is collecting $520,000 to build a memorial to the town’s veterans at the local senior center.

The bank also donated $1,000 to sponsor the Miracle League of Western Massachusetts for its upcoming season for the second year in a row. The Miracle League Massachusetts is a baseball league for children ages 4-19 with physical and/or cognitive disabilities.

Shawmut Design and Construction

Workers at Boston-based Shawmut Design and Construction raised $65,000 for cancer research as a team riding in the Pan-Mass Challenge long-distance charity bicycle ride. Team Shawmut included CEO Les Hiscoe, project executive Seth Porter, senior project manager J.R. Roberts and several friends and family members of Shawmut employees.

Community Good Works

Community Good Works

