Community Good Works

Greater Boston Association of Realtors

At its annual meeting, the Greater Boston Association of Realtors awarded a slate of grants: Gifts of $2,500 or $1,250 each, totaling $25,000, to 12 local charities providing affordable housing, shelter and other emergency care services to individuals and households within GBAR’s jurisdiction, and 12 $500 scholarships to recipients of their local Boys & Girls Club’s “youth of the year” awards.

Haverhill Bank

Haverhill Bank announced it recently distributed 18 $750 scholarships to area students. Recipients are all employed at area golf courses and qualified for a scholarship based on their knowledge of the life of Joseph F. Healey – a Methuen amateur golfer who unexpectedly died in 2011 at age 46 – their successful academic performance, their “outstanding character” and their involvement in community activities. The awards were presented at the annual Joseph F. Healey Memorial Golf Tournament.

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union

Lowell’s Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union gave $2,024 to Home Health & Hospice Care to mark National Nonprofit Day. The organization was selected from a pool nominated by community members.

The credit union also hosted free “Spot the Scam” interactive workshops at the D’Youville Life & Wellness Community and Methuen Village senior living developments. The workshops aimed to reduce seniors’ vulnerability to fraud.