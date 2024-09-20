Community Good Works

Clinton Savings Bank

Clinton Savings Bank staff visited a town of Clinton Parks and Recreation Department summer camp to teach 40 campers about financial literacy using the bank’s Savings Jar Journey game-based teaching program.

Country Bank

Ware-based Country Bank donated its former 191 Sykes St. branch in Palmer, valued at $500,000, to Pathfinder Regional Vocational Technical High School. The branch had been closed in 2022 as part of a consolidation effort and in its new life will host classrooms and office space as part of Pathfinder Tech’s expanding adult evening education programs.

Monson Savings Bank

Monson Savings Bank gave $1,000 to the Scantic Valley YMCA, selected by a customer poll.

Vantage Builders

Waltham-based contractor Vantage Builders announced it raised $35,000 during its third annual charity golf tournament, held at Franklin Country Club on Aug. 12.

Webster Bank

Connecticut-based Webster Bank gave $100,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dorchester to finance financial literacy programming. The gift is part of a larger initiative the bank is running across its footprint in New England, New York and New Jersey.

Webster Five

Auburn-based Webster Five announced that its foundation gave $91,000 to 18 Massachusetts nonprofits during its third cycle of grants this year. Money will go to a range of purposes, from $10,000 to support translation services for Worcester County clients of Community Legal Aid to $5,000 to the Southeast Asian Coalition of Central Massachusetts to support its food donation program that serves vulnerable area residents.