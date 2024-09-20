Community Good Works

By James Sanna | Banker & Tradesman Staff | Sep 20, 2024

Country Bank representatives, local legislators and other dignitaries pose for a photo during a Sept. 13, 2024 ribbon-cutting ceremony marking Country Bank's donation of one of its branches to provide land for Pathfinder Regional Vocational Technical High School in Palmer. Photo courtesy of Country Bank

Clinton Savings Bank

Clinton Savings Bank staff visited a town of Clinton Parks and Recreation Department summer camp to teach 40 campers about financial literacy using the bank’s Savings Jar Journey game-based teaching program.

Country Bank

Ware-based Country Bank donated its former 191 Sykes St. branch in Palmer, valued at $500,000, to Pathfinder Regional Vocational Technical High School. The branch had been closed in 2022 as part of a consolidation effort and in its new life will host classrooms and office space as part of Pathfinder Tech’s expanding adult evening education programs.

Monson Savings Bank

Monson Savings Bank gave $1,000 to the Scantic Valley YMCA, selected by a customer poll.

Vantage Builders

Waltham-based contractor Vantage Builders announced it raised $35,000 during its third annual charity golf tournament, held at Franklin Country Club on Aug. 12.

Webster Bank

Connecticut-based Webster Bank gave $100,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dorchester to finance financial literacy programming. The gift is part of a larger initiative the bank is running across its footprint in New England, New York and New Jersey.

Webster Five

Auburn-based Webster Five announced that its foundation gave $91,000 to 18 Massachusetts nonprofits during its third cycle of grants this year. Money will go to a range of purposes, from $10,000 to support translation services for Worcester County clients of Community Legal Aid to $5,000 to the Southeast Asian Coalition of Central Massachusetts to support its food donation program that serves vulnerable area residents.

