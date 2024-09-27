Community Good Works

Dedham Savings

Dedham Savings gave $20,000 to Brockton based housing and homelessness services provider NeighborWorks Housing Solutions to add furnishings, seating, umbrellas, a stage area, lighting, outdoor decor, storage and fencing at the pavilion at Sycamore on Main in Brockton, a 48-unit, mixed-income apartment complex owned by NHS.

Monson Savings Bank

Monson Savings Bank announced a $1,000 gift to Halfway Home Cat Rescue, winner of the bank’s 2024 community-choice donation vote.

The bank also announced a group of seven bank employees volunteered at one of Girls Inc. of the Valley’s “Comm’unity’ Summer Night” events, assisting with crafts, serving dinner and other logistical tasks. The nonprofit offers after-school and summer programs, at no cost to families, that aim to provide “a pro-girl environment” based on mutual respect with opportunities for leadership, the bank said.

Newburyport Bank

Newburyport Bank gave $5,000 to Victoria’s Victory Foundation of Stratham, New Hampshire in support of the foundation’s 7 for 7 Campaign. The goal of the campaign was to raise $7,000, and with Newburyport Bank’s support as a match sponsor, almost $20,000 was raised. Victoria’s Victory Foundation is a 501(c)(3) dedicated to providing assistance with the day to day needs of those living with spinal cord injuries, traumatic brain injuries and other mobility related disabilities caused by an injury or diagnosis.