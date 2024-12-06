Community Good Works

Bank of America

Bank of America announced a $200,000 two-year grant and leadership training each to Women’s Lunch Place and Friends of the Children-Boston “in recognition of their work in improving the lives of women and children by helping them overcome adversity.” Women’s Lunch Place supports the development of self-sustaining skills for women experiencing hunger, homelessness and poverty. Friends of the Children provides at-risk youth with a dedicated, caring adult who mentors them from kindergarten through graduation.

BankFive

Lowell-based BankFive announced that it will be donating $13,000 to 13 area food pantries ahead of the holiday season.

BankHometown

Oxford-based BankHometown announced a $5,000 donation to the Putnam Veterans Advisory Committee, supporting the creation of an Afghanistan Memorial in Putnam.

Berkshire Bank

Boston-based Berkshire Bank announced it gave away over $350,000 to nonprofits across its five-state footprint in 2024.

Charles River Bank

Medway-based Charles River Bank presentd a donation check of $1,000 to the Medway Christmas Parade Committee.

Country Bank

Ware-based Country Bank made a $10,000 donation to the Wonderfund of Massachusetts. The group delivers gifts to children in the Department of Children and Families’ care who have been impacted by trauma, abuse and neglect.

Merrimack Valley Credit Union

Lawrence-based Merrimack Valley Credit Union announce the donation of one of its company vehicles to Vehicles for Veterans, a nonprofit car donation foundation that supports U.S. veterans and their families.

The credit union also sponsored 100 wreaths, at a total cost of $1700, as part of Wreaths Across America in partnership with the North Andover Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 2104. The wreaths will be placed on veterans’ graves at North Andover’s Ridgewood Cemetery.

Monson Savings Bank

Monson Savings Bank recently presented a $2,250 donation to Shriners Children’s New England and a $1,500 donation to the Whip City Animal Sanctuary.

NeighborWorks Housing Solutions

Brockton-based NeighborWorks Housing Solutions announced it raised more than $250,000 during its recent “Opening Doors, Changing Lives” Gala, held at Granite Links Golf Club in Quincy.

North Shore Bank

Peabody-based North Shore Bank announced a $10,000 donation to the North Shore Community Development Coalition through the states’s Community Investment Tax Credit program

Webster Five

Webster Five, based in Auburn, announced it gave $264,862 in 67 grants to support a range of local nonprofit programs and initiatives in 2024, up $23,000 from its previous record.