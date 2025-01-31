Community Good Works

BankHometown

Oxford-based BankHometown announced its 21st annual Neighbors Helping Neighbors fundraising drive collected $67,500 for local food pantries. Throughout November, the bank invited customers, employees, and members of the community to donate at bankHometown branches. Up to $2,500 per donation was matched, dollar for dollar, by bankHometown and the total divided among food pantries in communities the bank serves, with 11 Massachusetts food pantries and four Connecticut food pantries each getting $4,500 checks.

Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank announced that it gave a total of $450,000 in the communities it serves across five states in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Bristol County Savings Bank

Taunton-based Bristol County Savings Bank Gave $250,000 to Sturdy Health based in Attleboro. The grant will help the healthcare system building a new cancer and specialty care medical office building, plus a new emergency department with an embedded behavioral health unit at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro.

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union

Lowell-based Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union gave $1,500 to Special Teams for Exceptional People, which provides sporting events, recreational activities, and social gatherings for both children and adults with disabilities and their families. The group was selected via its quarterly community-choice donation program.