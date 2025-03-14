Community Good Works

ERA Key Realty

Northborough-based ERA Key Realty’s Auburn office donated $3,500 to seven area charities through the company’s charitable trust.

Gilbane Building Company

Gilbane Building Company employees participated in an Associated General Contractors of Massachusetts Adopt-A-School event at Thomas A. Edison Elementary School in Brighton. At the event, team members joined students in a Lego-building project management activity and a sustainability bingo game, and provided a drone demonstration outside. The event was intended to promote STEM careers like engineering and construction.

Main Street Bank

Marlborough-based Main Street Bank gave a $5,000 grant via its foundation to Friends of Children and Families, a local nonprofit serving children throughout the MetroWest region to fund numerous events designed to bring foster families together.

Rockland Trust

Hanover-based bank Rockland Trust gave $90,000 to FamilyAid via its foundation. The bank said the grant will enable FamilyAid to provide education and support to nearly 4,500 children and parents facing homelessness.

Suffolk

Boston-based construction giant Suffolk partnered with Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts to launch a STEM-based curriculum and patch program to introduce scouts ages 11 to 14 to construction careers while teaching them the fundamentals of building processes with hands-on experiences.