Community Good Works

May 23, 2025 | Reprints | Unlock Link | Print

Unidentified Suffolk Construction employees make Memorial Day cards for military veterans at Suffolk's Boston headquarters in May. Photo courtesy of Suffolk Construction

Monson Savings Bank

Monson Savings Bank announced a $5,000 gift to The Salvation Army’s Ware/Monson-area housing assistance program.

North Shore Bank

Peabody-based North Shore Bank, part of Hometown Financial Group, announced a $2,000 donation to Girls Inc. of Boston and Lynn. The donation was matched by the Massachusetts Bankers Association’s charitable foundation.

Suffolk

Over 100 employees at Suffolk Construction’s Boston headquarters joined their colleagues at the company’s other locations around the country to make around 3,000 Memorial Day cards which will be sent to military veterans affiliated with the Home Base program. The cards included messages of thanks.

Banking & Lending

Community Good Works

by Banker & Tradesman time to read: <1 min
B&T Daily Email North Shore Bank Names New CEO
Commercial & Industrial Somernova Development Advances with Key Labor, Ben…
0