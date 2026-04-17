Community Good Works

BankHometown

Oxford-based BankHometown organized a fundraiser for 16 local schools, school systems and educational foundations, called “Funding Their Futures,” that raised over $20,000 over the course of 2025. The bank donated $10 for every checking account opened, with the customer choosing which participating entity would get the unrestricted gift.

Beacon Bank

Boston-based Beacon Bank said the bank’s foundation made more than $2.6 million in grants to to more than 650 nonprofit organizations across its footprint in Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Vermont.

BrightBridge Credit Union

Lawrence-based BrightBridge Credit Union said it donated “hundreds” of reusable tote bags to the Greater Lawrence Family Health Center to give to residents shopping at its Mobile Food Market, to help them carry essential food items home. The market is a collaboration between GLFHC and the Greater Boston Food Bank that provides fresh fruits, vegetables and other food items to local families facing food insecurity.

Greylock Federal Credit Union

Pittsfield-based Greylock Federal Credit Union said it awarded $50,000 to support six local food pantries following a recent $100,00 donation to 10 local human services nonprofits to help the organizations through what is expected to be a challenging fundraising year for such nonprofits.

Haley & Aldrich

Burlington-based national environmental and engineering firm Haley & Aldrich organized over a dozen local AEC firms to take part in a construction industry career fair at Boston’s Codman Academy charter school in late March. Employees from the firms spoke with over 160 students from grades 7 to 12. Other companies and groups participating in the event were:

Northstar Project & Real Estate Services

Bond Building

The HYM Investment Group

Thornton Tomasetti

Arup

Bala Consulting Engineers

CMTA

Saam Architects

City of Boston Planning Department

WT Partnershi

Tighe & Bond

Sasaki Foundatio

Save the Harbor/Save the Bay

Professional Women in Construction

MountainOne Bank

North Adams-based MountainOne Bank announced it made over $160,000 in donations and sponsorship commitments to 22 nonprofits across the Berkshires and the South Shore.

Webster Five

Auburn-based bank Webster Five announced it made a total of$390,000 in multi-year donation commitments to the Central Massachusetts Housing Alliance, the YMCA of Central Massachusetts, the Worcester Regional Strategic Opportunities Foundation, the Worcester Community Action Council, the Worcester Jewish Community Center and the United Way of Central Massachusetts.