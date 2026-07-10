Community Good Works

BrightBridge Credit Union

Lawrence-based BrightBridge Credit Union announced two $1,600 scholarships to Waltham High School students, given annually in memory of Waltham Police Officer Paul Tracey to graduates who plan to pursue careers dedicated to serving their communities..

Bristol County Savings Bank

Taunton-based Bristol County Savings Bank gave $322,400 to 40 nonprofits across its coverage area in Rhode Island and Southeast Massachusetts, including the Blackstone Valley Prep Mayoral Academy and the San Miguel School of Providence.

Cummings

Cummings, the Woburn-based office landlord, through its foundation awarded a three-year, $225,000 grant to the Gould Construction Institute, the institute said. The money will be used to “support the Institute’s mission of preparing individuals for family-sustaining careers through industry-driven education, registered apprenticeship and employer partnerships,” the announcement said.

Gray, Gray, & Gray

The Canton business consulting and accounting firm of Gray, Gray, & Gray said that more than 40 employees took part in a “day of service” on June 23, in conjunction with a statewide initiative on giving back to the community sponsored by the trade group MassCPAs. The workers volunteered at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dorchester, the Italian Home for Children and the Quincy Animal Shelter.

MountainOne Bank

North Adams-based MountainOne Bank announced a commitment to give $50,000 over five years to Quincy College’s foundation. The money will go to provide student scholarships for the roughly three-fourths of Quincy College students who receive some form of financial assistance.

MutualOne Bank

MutualOne Bank, based in Framingham, announced over $140,700 in grants to 13 local nonprofits, including $15,000 grants to fund The Community Foundation for MetroWest’s adult ESL program and the community nutrition and teaching kitchen at Daniel’s Table.

River Run Bancorp

Newburyport-based River Run Bancorp, the mutual holding company for Newburyport Bank, Pentucket Bank and Rollstone Bank & Trust, announced it gave $2,000 scholarships to 33 students in its coverage area who were graduating from local public, vocational, and technical schools entering both higher education and full-time careers in the trades. The awards are planned to be an annual program aimed at supporting vocational students.

TruNorth Bank

TruNorth Bank, based in Peabody and part of the Hometown Financial Group mutual holding company, announced a $20,000 grant to Essex County Habitat for Humanity, and a $70,000 grant to LEAP for Education, a nonprofit that provides academic support, college and career planning, mentoring and workforce development programs for around 600 students annually.