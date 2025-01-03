Construction Company Expands in Norwood and NYC

Medford-based construction manager Bond Brothers Inc. is opening a Norwood office to ease employee commutes and provide closer access to clients south of Boston.

The company recently opened a 12,500-square-foot office at 720 University Ave. The company is retaining its Medford offices at 10 Cabot Road.

In addition, Bond is relocating its New York offices from the Bronx to a 7,364-square-foot office on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. That location primarily serves clients in the company’s civil and utility construction subsidiary.

CEO Anthony Bond said the new locations were influenced by employee and client feedback.

“At BOND, we appreciate our teams’ need for flexibility, desire for balance and the barriers that time spent commuting can create,” Bond said in a statement.