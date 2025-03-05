Copper Mill Pitches Two Towers in Dorchester

The newest high-profile entrant to Greater Boston’s development scene is continuing its big ambitions with a pair of towers next to an MBTA hub.

Copper Mill Development filed plans for the residential towers, which will total 754 units, with city staff on Friday. If approved, they’ll represent the first phase in an attempt to redevelop a trio of adjacent properties next to the JFK/UMass Red Line, commuter rail and bus station in Dorchester.

Copper Mill is taking over the 8.9-acre site at 35-75 Morrissey Blvd. that are already permitted for around 1.6 million square feet of development across six towers, via a planned development area secured by the former developer. The sites currently house a defunct TV station, a former radio station currently used as affordable recording space and a Star Market, and sit just north of the Southline project, a tech-focused redevelopment of the former Boston Globe headquarters and printing plant.

The plans for two towers would add to the nearly 2,000-housing-unit pipeline the year-old development firm, led by former Scape North America CEO Andrew Flynn, has assembled in Somerville, Brockton and Boston in only a short period of time.

While the Morrissey Boulevard site was originally permitted for an even mix of life science and housing towers, Copper Mill notably chose to move forward with the project’s housing component first amid the region’s strongly oversupplied lab market.

The project notification form filed with Boston Planning Department officials describes two towers, one 206 feet tall and one 204 feet tall, on the site’s southern end next to the Southline development, plus a 23,900-square-foot public park.

Both buildings would come with three levels of below-grade parking totaling 414 vehicle parking spots, plus 760 bicycle parking spots on the first and second floors. Their podiums floors will include nearly 7,500 square feet of community/civic space and 6,500 square feet of retail, and the podium roofs will be partially used for amenity terraces.

Both buildings will have their ground floors raised above the city’s prediction for 2070 sea level rise flood risks.

If approved, construction could begin next year, with delivery in the first quarter of 2026.