Country Bank Names New Chief Technology Officer

Country Bank has named John Jahne as chief technology officer.

Jahne brings over 25 years of experience in technology leadership, vendor management and enterprise operations. He spent 12 years with Ion Bank as a chief information officer and eight years at Webster Bank, according to his LinkedIn page.

“I’m excited to join Country Bank at such a pivotal moment,” Jahne said in a statement. “This is an organization deeply committed to its customers, communities and corporate values of integrity, service, teamwork, excellence and prosperity, and I look forward to contributing to its mission by delivering smart, scalable, and customer-focused technology solutions.”

Throughout his career, Jahne has been a strategic leader on projects involving core banking conversions, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic sourcing. He has also managed complex vendor relationships and negotiated high-impact contracts that improved operational performance and supported long-term institutional goals.

“John is a dynamic and forward-thinking leader,” Marco Bernasconi, chief operating and innovation officer at Country Bank, said in a statement. “His deep expertise in IT strategy, enterprise architecture and core banking systems will enhance our capabilities as we continue to evolve to meet the needs of our customers and communities.”