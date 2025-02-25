Courthouse-Multifamily Combo Pitched in South Boston

The Cedarwood Group has filed plans with Boston officials to turn a former bank branch into an unusual mix of apartments and a municipal courthouse.

The old South Boston Savings Bank property at 460 West Broadway, in the heart of South Boston’s commercial strip, would be gutted under the $23 million plans.

A new home for the Boston Municipal Court’s South Boston division would fill the building’s first three floors, and be topped with a new addition housing 20 apartments. In addition to court offices, the courthouse portion of the project will need two courtrooms built.

The 1948-built, brick-and-stone Greek Revival facade would remain, with the bank’s former main entrance serving as the main courthouse doors and a side door providing access to the apartments.

The project won’t need a zoning variance for the apartment component, but will need a variance for the courthouse use, project filings say, and the whole project will be subject to approval by the Boston Planing & Development Agency board. The current South Boston courthouse is located on a largely residential stretch of East Broadway.

Amenities called out in the plan are slim. Twenty-one underground parking spaces would be created, plus ground-floor secured bicycle storage for building residents and a 515-square-foot amenity space with access to a small deck on the sixth floor.