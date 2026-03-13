Courthouse to Condos Opportunity Coming in Lowell

A former Middlesex Superior Courthouse in Lowell will be auctioned off to qualified developers in June, as part of the Healey administration’s push to repurpose dormant state real estate as housing.

J.J. Manning Auctioneers is overseeing the absolute auction, scheduled for June 10, as the state’s real estate agency puts out a call for qualified bidders.

The centerpiece of the offering is the 68,000-square-foot former courthouse at 330-360 Gorham St., which consists of a 4-story structure built in 1850 and 3-story addition completed in 1895.

The state Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance is seeking bidders with experience in developing housing and adaptive reuse of historic structures. A request for qualifications is due April 24, and DCAMM will notify qualified bidders by May 29.

Along with the 1.6-acre courthouse parcel, the auction also includes four nearby parking lots located at 44 and 54 Elm St., 105 Chapel St. and 53 Auburn St., which total 0.8 acres.

Under terms of the Healey administration’s “State Land for Homes” initiative, a minimum of four housing units can be built per acre. Municipalities still have the power to regulate factors such as density and height, and require projects to undergo a site plan review.

Site tours are scheduled from 2-4 p.m. on March 18 and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 24.