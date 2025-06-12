Craft Food Halls Reopens in Allston

Craft Food Halls has reopened at the Studio Allston hotel on Soldiers Field Road with a promotional “sip and stay” package for hotel guests.

The food hall includes a rotating food menu, self-service alcohol stations and game rooms in a section of the hotel, which is operated by The Davis Companies and Spot On Ventures.

The food hall was forced to shutter in 2024 after regulators discovered a discrepancy in records for a liquor license transfer, requiring the hotel to reapply for another license, The Boston Globe reported at the time.

The Studio Allston hotel offers a sip-and-stay promotion that includes a “welcome beer package” and gift card to the food hall, located next to the hotel lobby.

The food hall occupies 5,500 square feet and opens onto a 2,500 square-foot courtyard that hosts events, live music and games.

“Our goal is to build spaces that celebrate people and foster genuine connection. It is a true joy to be part of such a vibrant and creative community, and we look forward to growing alongside our neighbors in Allston/Brighton,” Craft Food Halls Owner and Managing Partner Gardy Desrouleaux said in a statement.

The 1234 Soldiers Field Road property is part of a site approved for a large development that has yet to break ground.

In 2023, the Boston Planning & Development Agency approved The Davis Companies’ plans for a 582,000 square-foot redevelopment of the property and 1240 Soldiers Field Road, including 450 apartments, 93 condominiums and a 195-room hotel.