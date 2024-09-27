Criterion Sells JP Apartments for $102.5M

A subsidiary of TIAA paid $102.5 million for a 250-unit Jamaica Plain apartment complex completed in 2022, according to public records.

The seller was Criterion Development Partners, which broke ground on the 235,000-square-foot Residences at Forest Hills Station in 2018. The complex has since been rebranded as Velo Forest Hills.

The purchase price works out to $410,000 per unit.

The 2-acre property at 3686 Washington St. also includes 4,070 square feet of retail space and 140 parking spaces, according to Boston Planning & Development Agency documents.

The buyer, Nuveen Alternatives Advisors, is a subsidiary of Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America.