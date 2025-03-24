Decades in the Making, South Coast Rail Service Begins Today

Gov. Maura Healey plans to board a train in Fall River at 11:30 a.m. Monday morning, marking a seemingly improbable dream ride for southeastern Massachusetts residents who had expected commuter rail service to be restored to the area decades ago.

Alongside MBTA General Manager Phil Eng, Healey plans to travel to the rail station in East Taunton, where she will catch up with Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll and Transportation Secretary Monica Tibbits-Nutt, who are journeying inbound from New Bedford. It’s the last leg in the long quest for South Coast Rail, which former Gov. Bill Weld had once promised would begin service in 1997.

The region has lacked rail service for the past 65 years, and the new line joins a string of others into Boston.

Sen. Mark Montigny, a New Bedford Democrat and former president of the Fall River Chamber of Commerce, has served in the Legislature since the 1990s. As Montigny reflected on the “political capital spent” over the years on commuter rail, he told the News Service Friday that “it’s the strangest emotional feeling” to prepare for opening day.

Long Path to Opening Day

In 1994, a year after he joined the Senate, he secured nearly $3.5 million in a bond bill for a study exploring the environmental impact of extending commuter rail service to New Bedford and Fall River, plus $1 million for a feasibility study to bring commuter rail to New Bedford via Taunton, his office said.

Montigny, now the Senate dean, counts a litany of other legislative victories tied to South Coast Rail. For example, there was the law directing the MBTA in 1997 to start the design and permitting process for tracks stretching from New Bedford and Fall River to Myricks Junction in Berkeley; the 2000 law instructing the MBTA to use the Stoughton commuter rail route to extend service to New Bedford and Fall River, buoyed by $225 million in bonding capacity for the southern part of the route; and the 2008 law where he secured an additional $30 million in bonding capacity. And $2.3 billion in South Coast Rail improvements, championed by Montigny and the regional delegation, made it into the 2014 transportation bond law, his office said.

Within days of taking office, former Gov. Mitt Romney told Montigny that he did not support South Coast Rail, the senator said. By around 2010, Montigny said he had hit a period of “complete pessimism” as the project dragged on under multiple governors.

“I started to become pessimistic to the point where, if you called me around then, I would have said, I don’t have faith, as my mother would say, that it’s coming in our lifetime,” Montigny said.

He said he became “cautiously optimistic” under former Gov. Charlie Baker, whose administration agreed to a two-phase approach for South Coast Rail in 2017.

“Remember, he was secretary of A&F, so I worked with him on some of the original stuff,” Montigny, a former Ways and Means Committee chair, said of Baker’s tenure under Weld and former Gov. Paul Cellucci. “So he thought it was kind of funny, here I am somehow still here…How did this take my entire adult life?”

South Coast Rail’s bumpy journey, featuring several groundbreaking ceremonies but no actual rail service until now, has come with ballooning costs. The MBTA has also had to delay the project due to a lack of funds.

In 2002, when the MBTA was projecting a 2007 opening date, total costs were estimated at $600 million, according to The Herald News. The price neared $1 billion in 2005, before climbing beyond $2 billion in 2014.

“I’m not saying it was easy for Baker, but really it only needed a governor to say, ‘We’re doing this,'” Montigny said. “And Baker absolutely initiated it, and Gov. Healey picked it up.”

He added he would “give equal thanks” to Baker and Healey.

70-Minute Weekday Frequencies

Monday marks the launch of the $1.1 billion first phase of South Coast Rail, with six new train stations opening along the Fall River/New Bedford Line. Rides are free through the end of March, and there will be fare-free service on weekends through April, Healey’s office said.

The project extends service on the Middleborough/Lakeville Line to Taunton, New Bedford, and Fall River. The line will be renamed the Fall River/New Bedford Line when service begins, according to the T.

East Taunton is the first stop to the south after Middleborough/Lakeville before the extension splits, with stops in Freetown and Fall River Depot on one fork and Church Street and New Bedford on the other, according to the T.

On weekdays, trains will run every 70 minutes, with 32 direct trips to or from South Station including 15 trips between South Station and Fall River and 17 trips between South Station and New Bedford. On weekends, there will be 26 total trips with trains running every two hours.

Senate Ways and Means Chair Michael Rodrigues, a Westport Democrat, mentioned the arrival of South Coast Rail during a business forum last month, and tied it to the state’s housing crunch.

“My neck of the world on the South Coast, after 40 years, South Coast Rail is finally a reality, you know, in a couple weeks,” Rodrigues said on Feb. 27. “But again that’s going to drive up the cost of housing in what was once, probably still is, the most affordable part of the state.”