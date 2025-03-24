Personnel File – No. 399

The Bulfinch Companies

Boston commercial real estate firm The Bulfinch Companies has announced a slate of promotions:

Kate Shoss to senior vice president and chief communications officer

Ron Berry to vice president of the family office

Phil Wilkes to assistant vice president and controller

Chris Butler to senior associate and operations assistant controller

Tori Donovan to senior associate and assistant property manager

Cass Bartman to senior associate and assistant controller

Michael Speciale to associate for investments

Eastern Bank

Boston-based Eastern Bank announced it’s hired two new bankers, David Farwell and Randi Baskin Blume, to expand its franchise lending group. Falwell, who joins from Citizens Bank, will be Eastern’s senior vice president and head of specialty finance. Blume, who joins from MBO Bank, will be senior vice president of franchise finance.

Lee Bank

Lee Bank announced the promotion of SooJa Whalen to assistant vice president of consumer banking and Michele Kotek to south county area manager, plus its hiring of Emily Davis as the new manager of its Great Barrington branch.

North Shore Bank

North Shore Bank, part of Hometown Financial Group, announced it’s promoted Geoff Leahy to senior vice president and commercial loan officer.

Perkins & Will

Chicago architecture firm Perkins & Will announced two new leadership changes in its Boston office. Patrick Cunningham has been named design director and Jennifer Williams has been named Northeast regional sports, recreation and entertainment practice leader.



U.S. Bank

U.S. Bank announced it’s hired Alex Hofstetter to its real estate and structured finance division with the aim of expanding its commercial real estate repo and warehouse lending offerings. He joins the bank from JPMorgan Chase.

Workers Credit Union

Workers Credit Union, based in Littleton, announced it’s promoted Deb Laesen to chief commercial banking officer, a newly created role.