Developer Eyes Medford for 1.2M SF Life Science Project

A developer proposes a 1.2 million-square-foot life science development on a Medford site that includes a property it acquired from Massachusetts Department of Transportation in 2019.

Malden-based Combined Properties will present plans next week for Medford Life Science Park, including four eight-story office-lab buildings at 278-326 Mystic Ave.

The 1.2-acre site includes a former MassDOT sign maintenance shop that MassDOT sold to Combined Properties for $6 million in 2019. The firm already owned an adjacent parcel containing a two-story office building at 278 Mystic Ave., and the development site also includes an industrial-retail building at 326 Mystic Ave.

Combined Properties will seek approval under a planned commercial development district, according to an announcement of an in-person meeting on Sept. 12 and a virtual meeting on Sept. 14.

Proposed under the Chapter 40B affordable housing law, the earlier multifamily proposal drew objections from Medford Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn who noted that the city’s commercial-industrial tax base was at an all-time low of 10.6 percent.