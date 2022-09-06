Greylock Federal Credit Union Now Has New York Branch

Pittsfield-based Greylock Federal held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its first New York branch, 18 months after opening the new office.

“We actually opened this beautiful branch in February of 2021, but the pandemic prevented us from hosting any type of public celebration,” Greylock’s Chief Administrative Officer JamieEllen Moncecchi said in a statement. “Town officials, residents and area businesses have been so welcoming to us. Thank you to everyone in Greenport for the chance to become a part of this community.”

Greylock said it had 1,500 members in Columbia County, New York, before building the branch. The credit union said it now has nearly 2,800 members in the area. The branch is in the town of Greenport near the city of Hudson, about 40 miles from Pittsfield. Greenport Town Supervisor Katherine Eldridge and Hudson Mayor Kamal Johnson attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to work with this great community to provide the financial products it so deserves and to be a part of this team that places financial equity and access as a top priority,” Greylock’s Chief Lending Officer Jodi Rathbun-Briggs said in the statement.

The branch manager is Shanatia Bygrave. Moncecchi said the credit union has already worked with several community organizations and high schools in Columbia County.

“We strive to be a different kind of financial institution, to co-create value within neighborhoods, businesses and families,” Moncecch said. “We do so by not simply donating to area causes, but by going a step further and becoming active partners.”

Greylock has about $1.5 billion in assets and 97,000 members. The credit union has Massachusetts branches in Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Lee, Adams, North Adams, Williamstown, Lanesborough and Lenox.